The Latest: Sri Lanka reaches 146-2 after 25 overs v Windies

The Latest on Day 33 of the Cricket World Cup (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Sri Lanka made a confident start after being sent in to bat by West Indies, reaching 146-2 halfway through its allotted 50 overs.

Kusal Perera dominated the opening stand of 93, which ended in the 16th over when Dimuth Karunaratne got a thin edge off rival skipper Jason Holder and was caught behind for 32.

Holder hit Avishka Fernando on the pads three balls later and referred a not-out decision to the TV umpire, but lost the West Indies' review when replay technology showed the ball was going down leg side.

Perera reached his third half-century of the tournament from 38 balls but was out for 64, run out at the non-striker's end in the 18th over when he was sent back after turning for a second run.

Kusal Mendis was on 15 and Fernando was on 25 at the 25-over mark.

Neither of these teams can reach the semifinals.

10:20 a.m.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder won the toss and sent Sri Lanka into bat in a World Cup group game involving two teams that are already out of contention for the semifinals.

Holder said his team has "still go to play that perfect game" after the unfulfilled promise from earlier in the tournament.

The West Indies made one change to the team that lost to India last week, with Kemar Roach ruled out because of illness and replaced by Shannon Gabriel.

Sri Lanka was in contention right up until Sunday evening, when England beat India to end the playoff chances of Dimuth Karunaratne's team.

The Sri Lankans had an upset win over England in Leeds to get their campaign on track but a subsequent loss to South Africa here at Chester-le-Street last Friday meant its semifinal prospects relied on other results.

Sri Lanka made three changes to the lineup that lost to South Africa, with Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera and Suranga Lakmal replaced by Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Thirimanne.

Lineups:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Sunil Ambris, Shai Hope, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel.

9:20 a.m.

Sri Lanka and West Indies meet in a Cricket World Cup group game on Monday that will have no bearing on the playoffs but has plenty of pride at stake for each team.

Sri Lanka was still in semifinal contention until Sunday evening, when England's victory over previously unbeaten India ended the chances of Dimuth Karunaratne's squad making it to the last four. It was a payback of sorts from the tournament hosts, after Sri Lanka's upset win over England at Leeds had opened up the competition.

The West Indies slipped out of contention last week following a fourth consecutive defeat, but coach Floyd Reifer said the future starts with the game against Sri Lanka.

Reifer said his team had plenty to play for and would be up for the game at Durham's county ground at Chester-le-Street.

Veteran opener Chris Gayle starts the game, his 294th ODI, needing 53 runs to pass Brian Lara's mark of 10,348 as the most prolific scorer for West Indies in one-day international cricket.

Sri Lanka has won the last three meetings between the two countries at World Cups, and five of its last six ODIs against West Indies.

The forecast is for a mild, overcast day.