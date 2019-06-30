Witt Jr., Maican and Vicente lead AZL Royals in win

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Bobby Witt Jr., Diego Maican and Warling Vicente each had three hits, as the AZL Royals beat the AZL Cubs 1 9-5 on Monday. The loss snapped a six-game winning streak for the AZL Cubs 1.

Maican singled three times.

AZL Royals batted around in the second inning, sending 11 batters to the plate and scoring seven runs, including a bases-clearing triple by Omar Hernandez.

The AZL Royals later tacked on two runs in the third when Witt Jr. and Gary Camarillo hit RBI singles to secure the victory.

Emilio Marquez (2-1) got the win in relief while AZL Cubs 1 starter Richard Gallardo (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

AZL Royals took advantage of some erratic AZL Cubs 1 pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, AZL Cubs 1 got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Cristhian Adames tripled twice, driving in three runs.