Garrett’s homer leads Jacksonville to 6-4 win over Chattanooga

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Stone Garrett hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 6-4 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts on Sunday.

The home run by Garrett capped a four-run inning and gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 6-4 lead after Corey Bird hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Chattanooga took a 4-0 lead after Stuart Fairchild hit a solo home run in the first inning and Mitch Nay hit a three-run home run in the third. Jacksonville answered in the seventh inning when Adrian Nieto hit a two-run home run.

Chad Smith (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jesse Stallings (0-1) took the loss in the Southern League game.