Hamilton’s single leads Pensacola to 7-5 win over Mississippi

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Caleb Hamilton hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 7-5 win over the Mississippi Braves on Sunday.

The single by Hamilton came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Blue Wahoos a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Jordan Gore hit a two-run single.

The Blue Wahoos added to their lead in the sixth when Gore hit a two-run double.

Mississippi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Drew Waters hit a two-run double in the seventh inning to help cut the Pensacola lead to 7-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Andro Cutura (2-3) got the win in relief while Mississippi starter Tucker Davidson (3-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Braves, Ryan Casteel homered and singled twice, scoring two runs. Luis Valenzuela doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.