Baty, Peroza lead the way for GCL Mets

ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Brett Baty doubled and singled, scoring two runs as the GCL Mets topped the GCL Cardinals 10-2 on Sunday.

Jose Peroza homered and doubled with three RBIs and a pair of runs for GCL Mets.

Down 1-0, the GCL Mets took the lead for good with three runs in the first inning. Branden Fryman hit an RBI single, scoring Francisco Alvarez en route to the two-run lead.

The GCL Mets later added runs in five additional innings to punctuate the blowout.

Franklin Parra (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while GCL Cardinals starter Nathanael Heredia (0-1) took the loss in the Gulf Coast League game.