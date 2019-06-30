Gonzalez scheduled to start as Colorado hosts Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers (56-29, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (44-39, second in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (7-4, 3.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 2.00 WHIP, 4 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 13 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado offense has compiled a .270 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League.

The Dodgers have gone 25-12 against division opponents. Los Angeles ranks sixth in the MLB in hitting with a .266 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the club with an average of .348. The Rockies won the last meeting 5-3. Jon Gray earned his ninth victory and Charlie Blackmon went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Clayton Kershaw registered his second loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blackmon leads the Rockies with 46 extra base hits and is batting .334. David Dahl is 8-for-39 with two doubles, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 101 hits and has 65 RBIs. Alex Verdugo is 17-for-45 with three doubles, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .243 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Dodgers: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), Trevor Story: 10-day IL (hand), Brendan Rodgers: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Dodgers Injuries: Josh Sborz: 10-day IL (back), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (left forearm), Tony Cingrani: 60-day IL (shoulder), Scott Alexander: 10-day IL (forearm), A.J. Pollock: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Seager: 10-day IL (hamstring), David Freese: 10-day IL (hamstring).