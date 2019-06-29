McVey’s sacrifice hit leads Wisconsin over Beloit in 10 innings

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Brice Turang scored on a sacrifice in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers to a 9-7 win over the Beloit Snappers on Saturday.

Turang scored after he started the inning on second. Later in the inning, Wisconsin added an insurance run when Connor McVey scored on a sacrifice fly by Yeison Coca.

Chad Whitmer (4-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Brandon Withers (2-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Nick Ward doubled twice and singled, driving home three runs for the Snappers.