Torres’ homer leads Clinton to 7-2 win over Quad Cities

CLINTON, Iowa (AP) -- Christopher Torres hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the Clinton LumberKings to a 7-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Saturday.

The home run by Torres gave the LumberKings a 1-0 lead.

The LumberKings later added one run in the third and fifth innings and four in the sixth to secure the victory.

Clinton right-hander Tyler Mitzel (5-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter R.J. Freure (4-3) took the loss in the Midwest League game after allowing three runs and five hits over five innings.