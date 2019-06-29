Duce, Gomez lead the way for State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) -- Matt Duce doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs as the State College Spikes defeated the Auburn Doubledays 8-3 on Saturday.

Dariel Gomez doubled and singled with two runs for State College.

State College batted around in the second inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring five runs, including a two-run single by Carlos Soto.

The Spikes later added two runs in the third and one in the seventh. In the third, Martin Figueroa and Soto both drove in a run, while Figueroa hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Andre Pallante (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Auburn starter Pedro Gonzalez (0-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

State College improved to 3-1 against Auburn this season.