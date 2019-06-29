Vierling leads Clearwater to 8-2 win over St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) -- Matt Vierling had two hits and scored two runs as the Clearwater Threshers beat the St. Lucie Mets 8-2 on Saturday.

Up 2-0 in the third, Clearwater extended its lead when Matt Kroon hit a two-run double and Luke Miller scored on an error.

The Mets cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Carlos Cortes and Jeremy Vasquez hit RBI singles.

The Threshers later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Miller hit a solo home run, while Jhailyn Ortiz hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Tyler Carr (2-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while St. Lucie starter Dedniel Nunez (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Mets, Mitch Ghelfi singled three times.

Clearwater improved to 4-2 against St. Lucie this season.