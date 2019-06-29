Hagerstown beats Delmarva 2-1

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Cody Wilson touched home with the decisive run in the sixth inning, as the Hagerstown Suns topped the Delmarva Shorebirds 2-1 on Saturday. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak for the Suns and a six-game winning streak for the Shorebirds.

Wilson scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a ground out by Jacob Rhinesmith and then went to third on a double by Israel Pineda.

The double by Pineda scored Wilson to give the Suns a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the second, Hagerstown took the lead on a double by Jackson Cluff that scored Pineda. Delmarva answered in the fifth inning when Seamus Curran hit a solo home run.

Ryan Tapani (4-5) got the win with 4 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jhon Peluffo (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Curran homered and singled for the Shorebirds. Edison Lantigua doubled twice.