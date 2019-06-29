Burgos scores winning run, DSL Cardinals Red beats DSL Mets2 7-6 in walk-off finish

, (AP) -- Miguel Marcos hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Diowill Burgos with the winning run in the ninth inning, as the DSL Cardinals Red beat the DSL Mets2 7-6 on Saturday. The DSL Cardinals Red snapped a five-game losing streak with the victory.

Burgos scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a walk by Luis Andujar and then went to third on a single by Juan Sanchez.

The play capped an improbable comeback for the DSL Cardinals Red, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Andujar and Sanchez both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The DSL Mets2 took a 6-4 lead in the top of the ninth when Kenedy Corona stole home.

Ramon Fernandez (1-1) got the win in relief while Eiker Huizi (2-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Cardinals Red took advantage of some erratic DSL Mets2 pitching, drawing a season-high 15 walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, DSL Mets2 got contributions throughout its order, as five players collected at least two hits. Corona tripled and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.