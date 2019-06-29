Cardinals’ Ozuna headed to IL with finger injury

St. Louis Cardinals' Marcell Ozuna, center, leaves the field accompanied by a trainer and Mike Shildt during the third inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres, Friday, June 28, 2019, in San Diego. AP Photo

Marcell Ozuna will be placed on the injured list after the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder injured the middle finger on his right hand when he dived back into first base while being picked off Friday night against the San Diego Padres.

Ozuna had X-rays at the ballpark. Asked if it was a fracture, manager Mike Schildt said: "We're not committed to be able to say that at this point. Clearly it's significant enough where he's got to go on the IL."

Ozuna is hitting .259 with 20 homers and 62 RBIs.

"It's a dent for sure," Schildt said. "He's a guy who's had an All-Star-caliber first half, for sure, in all facets of the game. ... We've got to figure out a way to replace him."