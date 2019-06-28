Theroux’s homer leads Midland to 10-3 win over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- Collin Theroux hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 10-3 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Friday.

The home run by Theroux scored Dairon Blanco to give the RockHounds a 2-1 lead.

Frisco answered in the bottom of the inning when Michael De Leon hit an RBI single, scoring Brendon Davis to tie it up.

The RockHounds later scored four runs in the seventh and eighth innings to complete the blowout. In the seventh, Edwin Diaz hit a two-run home run and Taylor Motter hit a solo home run, while Brallan Perez hit an RBI single, scoring Theroux in the eighth.

Grant Holmes (3-1) got the win in relief while Frisco starter Jason Bahr (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

For the RoughRiders, Charles Leblanc doubled and singled twice.