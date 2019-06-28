Olivares, Castillo lead Amarillo to 6-4 win over Corpus Christi

AMARILLO, (AP) -- Edward Olivares hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Ivan Castillo had three hits and scored two runs as the Amarillo Sod Poodles topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 6-4 on Friday.

The home run by Olivares, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before Luis Torrens hit a solo home run later in the inning.

After Amarillo added a run in the fourth on a single by Taylor Kohlwey, the Hooks tied the game in the seventh inning when Anibal Sierra hit a two-run home run.

The Sod Poodles took the lead for good in the seventh when Castillo scored on a wild pitch.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Lake Bachar (4-2) got the win in relief while Tommy DeJuneas (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Sierra homered and singled, driving home three runs for the Hooks.