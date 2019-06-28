Amaya’s single leads Myrtle Beach to 3-2 win over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Miguel Amaya hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 3-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Friday.

The single by Amaya scored Jimmy Herron and Zach Davis and was the game's last scoring play.

The Woodpeckers went up 2-1 when Chandler Taylor hit an RBI triple, bringing home Michael Papierski in the third.

Jesus Camargo (2-2) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Cesar Rosado (2-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Taylor tripled and singled for the Woodpeckers.

Despite the loss, Fayetteville is 10-3 against Myrtle Beach this season.