Lehigh Valley beats Scranton/WB 4-3

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Malquin Canelo scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 4-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Friday.

Canelo scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt.

Austin Listi hit a solo home run in the second inning to give the IronPigs a 1-0 lead. The RailRiders came back to take the lead in the fifth inning when Breyvic Valera hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run triple by Tyler Wade.

Lehigh Valley tied the game 3-3 in the seventh when Ali Castillo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Rob Brantly.

Edubray Ramos (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jonathan Holder (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.