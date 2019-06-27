Mejias-Brean, France and Pirela lead El Paso in win

EL PASO, Texas (AP) -- Seth Mejias-Brean had four hits, while Ty France and Jose Pirela recorded three apiece as the El Paso Chihuahuas defeated the Sacramento River Cats 17-6 on Thursday.

Mejias-Brean doubled and singled three times, driving home two runs. France homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three.

Up 5-3, the Chihuahuas extended their lead in the third inning when Aderlin Rodriguez scored on a double and Pirela scored when a runner was thrown out and Michael Gettys hit a three-run home run.

El Paso later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run seventh, when France hit a two-run single to help put the game out of reach.

Paco Rodriguez (3-1) got the win in relief while Andrew Suarez (3-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Chris Shaw was a triple short of the cycle, scoring three runs and driving home a couple for the River Cats. Zach Green was a triple short of the cycle, driving home two runs.

El Paso improved to 5-2 against Sacramento this season.