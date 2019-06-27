Thomas’ double leads Kane County to 6-4 win over Beloit

GENEVA, Ill. (AP) -- Alek Thomas hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Kane County Cougars to a 6-4 win over the Beloit Snappers on Thursday.

The double by Thomas came in the midst of a six-run inning and gave the Cougars a 3-1 lead. Later in the inning, Buddy Kennedy and Geraldo Perdomo scored on an error, and Thomas scored on a single.

In the top of the ninth, Beloit cut into the deficit on a double by Lester Madden that scored Max Schuemann, John Jones and Cobie Vance.

Blake Workman (1-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Beloit starter Bryce Conley (3-4) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Jones singled three times for the Snappers. Vance doubled and singled twice.

Kane County improved to 9-4 against Beloit this season.