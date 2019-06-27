Telis’ run leads Rochester to 8-7 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Tomas Telis scored on an error in the ninth inning to help the Rochester Red Wings secure an 8-7 victory over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Thursday. The Red Wings swept the short two-game series with the win.

The error gave the Red Wings an 8-6 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, Lehigh Valley cut into the deficit on a wild pitch that scored Mitch Walding.

Carlos Torres (1-0) got the win in relief while Kyle Dohy (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Walding doubled and singled, scoring two runs for the IronPigs.

Despite the loss, Lehigh Valley is 8-4 against Rochester this season.