Santos, Gil and Slater lead AZL Mariners in win

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Daniel Santos, Edwin Gil and Johnny Slater each had three hits, as the AZL Mariners beat the AZL Royals 9-2 on Thursday.

Santos singled three times, scoring two runs. Gil homered and singled twice.

AZL Mariners got on the board first in the third inning when Sebastian Ochoa hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Connor Hoover.

AZL Mariners later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when the team hit three home runs to help finish off the blowout.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

AZL Mariners right-hander Christian Pedrol (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Rovaldis Cabrera (1-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 2/3 innings.

For the AZL Royals, Diego Maican homered and singled, driving home two runs. Bruce Steel doubled and singled.