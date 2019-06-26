Roger Federer seeded above Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon

Swiss Roger Federer hits a backhand in the tennis ATP final against Belgium David Goffin in Halle, Germany, Sunday, June 23, 2019. Friso Gentsch

Roger Federer has been seeded above Rafael Nadal for Wimbledon, despite the Spaniard being higher in the rankings.

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic is seeded No. 1, with Federer second and Nadal third — a reverse of their rankings. Kevin Anderson, a Wimbledon finalist last year, is fourth despite being eighth in the rankings.

The men's seedings for Wimbledon are based on the rankings, but with extra points for grass-court tournaments in the last year.

The women's seedings follow the rankings, with French Open champion Ashleigh Barty at No. 1 ahead of Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is 11th.