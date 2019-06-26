Mbappe wants to play at both Euro 2020 and Olympics

FILE - In this April 14, 2019 file photo, PSG's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after his team scored during the French League One soccer match between OSC Lille and Paris Saint-Germain at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille, France. After lifting the World Cup with France last summer, Mbappe now wants to win the European championships and a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics next year. AP Photo

Kylian Mbappe is looking forward to a busy summer in 2020.

The 20-year-old France forward, who helped his national team win the World Cup last year, wants to play at both the 2020 European Championship and the Tokyo Olympics.

Soon after France qualified for the Olympic tournament by reaching the semifinals at the European Under-21 Championship this week, Mbappe wrote "Tokyo 2020" on Twitter accompanied by a joyful emoticon.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker had already expressed his interest in the Olympic tournament. Although Mbappe has never played for his country's under-21 team, he would be eligible for the Olympic squad despite not being involved in the qualification competition.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

French soccer federation president Noel Le Graet told Le Parisien newspaper this week it would be up to coach Sylvain Ripoll to decide.

"It's nice that Kylian can say that," Le Graet said. "It shows he is interested in all France teams, and especially in the Olympics. Once again, it's nice. But we will need to meet him, and ask the question to Sylvain Ripoll. The decision will belong to him."

If France qualifies for the European Championship, Mbappe could be playing matches until July 12, the date of the final in London. That is only 10 days before the Olympic tournament kicks off in Japan.