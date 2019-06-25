Whatley, Gonzalez lead the way for Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Matt Whatley doubled and singled, also stealing a base as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Hagerstown Suns 7-0 on Tuesday.

Pedro Gonzalez homered and doubled with two runs for Hickory.

In the bottom of the second, Hickory scored on a double by Whatley that brought home Sherten Apostel. In the following at-bat, Gonzalez and Whatley scored on a sacrifice to give the Crawdads a 3-0 lead. The Crawdads then added two runs in both the third and seventh innings. In the third, Tyreque Reed and Gonzalez hit solo home runs, while Apostel hit a two-run home run in the seventh.

Ronny Henriquez (2-4) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Hagerstown starter Jake Irvin (4-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Suns were blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.

Hickory improved to 4-2 against Hagerstown this season.