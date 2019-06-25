Vega’s single leads Auburn to 4-3 win over Williamsport

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) -- Onix Vega hit a two-run single in the first inning, leading the Auburn Doubledays to a 4-3 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Tuesday.

The single by Vega scored Rafael Bautista and Ricardo Mendez to give the Doubledays a 2-0 lead.

After Auburn added two runs in the third when Mendez scored on a single and Bautista scored on an error, the Crosscutters cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Hunter Markwardt that scored Logan O'Hoppe.

Auburn starter Rafael Gomez (1-0) picked up the win after scattering five hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Luis Ramirez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing four runs and three hits over 2 1/3 innings.

The Crosscutters left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 13 baserunners in the loss. For the Crosscutters, O'Hoppe doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.