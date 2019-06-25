Sabino’s single leads Johnson City to 14-6 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Liam Sabino hit a two-run single in the sixth inning, leading the Johnson City Cardinals to a 14-6 win over the Greeneville Reds on Tuesday.

The single by Sabino started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Cardinals a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Carlos Soler and David Vinsky hit RBI singles.

The Cardinals later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to put the game away.

Jake Sommers (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Dan Serreino (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Reyny Reyes singled three times for the Reds.