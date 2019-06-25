Yankees unveil plaque commemorating Stonewall Inn uprising

Representatives of the the Stonewall Inn and the New York Yankees, including pitcher CC Sabathia, third from left; relief pitcher Dellin Betances, second from right; assistant general manager Jean Afterman, center; and general manager Brian Cashman, right, honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn Uprising after the Yankees unveiled a plaque in Monument Park before a baseball game Tuesday, June 25, 2019, in New York. Stonewall witness Tree Sequoia, second from left, and Stonewall owner co-owner Kurt Kelly, third from right, in front of Betances, joined the group. AP Photo

A plaque in Monument Park at Yankee Stadium has been dedicated to commemorate the Stonewall Inn uprising 50 years ago, which sparked a pivotal rebellion in the LGBTQ rights movement.

The plaque was unveiled Tuesday night before New York played the Toronto Blue Jays. It is located on a wall alongside tablets honoring Jackie Robinson and Nelson Mandela for their work fighting prejudice, breaking barriers and creating equality.

Steps away sit monuments and plaques that celebrate Yankees greats from Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig to Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera.

New York pitchers CC Sabathia and Dellin Betances, along with general manager Brian Cashman, were on hand for the ceremony.

In the wee hours of June 28, 1969, a police raid of the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York City's Greenwich Village, gave rise to a series of riots that fueled the LGBT rights movement.

The Yankees celebrated the 50th anniversary and "New York's legacy of pride" on Tuesday night with ceremonies that also highlighted the team's Yankees-Stonewall Scholars Initiative.