Mariscal hits walk-off homer in 10th, Tacoma beats El Paso 7-4

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Chris Mariscal hit a walk-off grand slam with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Tacoma Rainiers topped the El Paso Chihuahuas 7-4 on Monday.

The Rainiers scored one run in the eighth before El Paso took a 4-3 lead in the 10th when Luis Urias hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Michael Gettys.

Mariscal homered and doubled, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Parker Markel (2-0) got the win in relief while Trevor Megill (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Chihuahuas, Austin Allen doubled and singled twice. Ty France homered and singled, driving home two runs.