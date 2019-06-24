Gallardo, Ochoa and Silva shut out AZL Angels, AZL Cubs 1 wins 12-0

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Richard Gallardo, Pablo Ochoa and Luis Silva combined for a shutout as the AZL Cubs 1 beat the AZL Angels 12-0 on Tuesday. The AZL Cubs 1 swept the short two-game series with the win.

Ochoa (1-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking two to get the win. Jenrry Gonzalez (0-2) went two innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

AZL Cubs 1 started the scoring in the first inning when Nelson Maldonado hit an RBI single to score Ezequiel Pagan.

AZL Cubs 1 later scored in four additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a five-run third.

Jacob Olson singled three times, scoring two runs in the win.

The AZL Angels were blanked for the second time this season, while the AZL Cubs 1's staff recorded their first shutout of the year.