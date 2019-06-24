Stiever, Dedelow lead Winston-Salem to 3-1 win over Myrtle Beach

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Craig Dedelow hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Jonathan Stiever allowed just five hits over seven innings as the Winston-Salem Dash beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans 3-1 on Monday.

The home run by Dedelow, part of a two-run inning, gave the Dash a 2-1 lead before JJ Muno scored on a forceout later in the inning.

In the bottom of the second, Winston-Salem took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Muno that scored Dedelow. Myrtle Beach answered in the fourth inning when Miguel Amaya hit an RBI double, bringing home Zach Davis.

Stiever (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Jesus Camargo (1-2) went three innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out two in the Carolina League game.