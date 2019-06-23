Rodriguez has 5 RBI, leads Idaho Falls to 18-6 win over Billings

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Ismaldo Rodriguez drove in five runs, while Jose Marquez and Brady McConnell drove in three apiece as the Idaho Falls Chukars beat the Billings Mustangs 18-6 on Sunday.

Rodriguez homered and doubled, driving home five runs and scoring a couple.

Down 1-0, the Chukars took the lead for good with four runs in the first inning. Rodriguez hit a two-run double en route to the three-run lead.

Idaho Falls later scored in five additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when McConnell scored on a groundout to help put the game out of reach.

Stephen Ridings (1-0) got the win in relief while Billings starter Justin McGregor (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

Idaho Falls hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

In the losing effort, the Mustangs recorded a season-high four extra base hits. For the Mustangs, Reniel Ozuna was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs. Quin Cotton doubled and singled twice.