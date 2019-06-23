Sports
France hits grand slam, leads El Paso over Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- Ty France hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the El Paso Chihuahuas to an 8-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Sunday.
The grand slam by France scored Esteban Quiroz, Webster Rivas, and Luis Urias and was the game's last scoring play.
Gerardo Reyes (2-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Ryan Garton (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.
Ian Miller tripled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the Rainiers.
