Wilson, Curcio lead Salem to 10-2 win over Down East

KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Marcus Wilson hit a two-run homer in the fourth inning, and Keith Curcio had three hits and scored two runs as the Salem Red Sox beat the Down East Wood Ducks 10-2 on Sunday.

The home run by Wilson scored Ryan Fitzgerald to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead.

Joan Martinez (2-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Down East starter Reid Anderson (3-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

Hasuan Viera singled three times for the Wood Ducks.

Despite the loss, Down East is 8-3 against Salem this season.