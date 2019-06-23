Vespi leads Delmarva to 5-0 win over Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Nick Vespi allowed just two hits over seven innings, leading the Delmarva Shorebirds over the Greensboro Grasshoppers in a 5-0 win on Sunday.

Vespi (4-4) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

In the third inning, Delmarva took a 4-0 lead after Cadyn Grenier hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Robert Neustrom. The Shorebirds scored again in the seventh inning when Seamus Curran scored on a wild pitch.

Colin Selby (3-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

The Grasshoppers were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 10th shutout of the year.