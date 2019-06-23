Dean’s triple leads Rome to 8-4 win over Hagerstown

ROME, Ga. (AP) -- Justin Dean hit a two-run triple in the fifth inning, leading the Rome Braves to an 8-4 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Sunday.

The triple by Dean, part of a three-run inning, gave the Braves a 4-2 lead before Greg Cullen hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Hagerstown answered in the top of the next frame when Jackson Cluff hit a two-run double to get within one.

The Braves later added a run in the seventh and two in the eighth. In the seventh, Braden Shewmake hit an RBI single, while Darling Florentino hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Rome right-hander Alan Rangel (6-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing four runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tomas Alastre (3-7) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up five runs and eight hits over five innings.

For the Suns, Gilbert Lara doubled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.