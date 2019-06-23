Sports
Whitley leads Charlotte to 7-3 win over Lakeland
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (AP) -- Garrett Whitley had three hits and scored two runs as the Charlotte Stone Crabs beat the Lakeland Flying Tigers 7-3 on Sunday.
Up 1-0 in the fifth, Charlotte added to its lead when Kaleo Johnson hit an RBI single, scoring Vidal Brujan.
The Stone Crabs later added a run in the sixth and four in the seventh. In the sixth, Whitley scored on an error, while Michael Smith hit a two-run double in the seventh.
Tommy Romero (5-2) got the win with 5 1/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Lakeland starter Tom de Blok (0-5) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
With the win, Charlotte improved to 6-2 against Lakeland this season.
