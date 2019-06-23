Senegal doesn’t miss Mane as it starts African Cup with win

Senegal's Moussa Wague, right, passes the ball by Tanzania's Jhon Raphael Bocco during the African Cup of Nations group C soccer match between Senegal and Tanzania at 30 June Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, Sunday, June 23, 2019. AP Photo

Senegal reinforced its status as one of the favorites to win the African Cup of Nations by starting its campaign in Egypt with a 2-0 win over Tanzania.

Senegal didn't miss forward Sadio Mane, who was suspended for Sunday's game, in a strong display at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo.

Krepin Diatta powered in a shot from outside the penalty area to make it 2-0 midway through the second half but Senegal would have won the Group C game by much more if it had been sharper in front of goal.

Keita Balde got the first in the 28th minute after finishing off an intricate Senegal attack by driving his shot into the bottom corner.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Wichita Eagle content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Morocco got lucky in the first game of the day when it escaped with a 1-0 victory over Namibia in Group D when Itamunua Keimune scored an own-goal in the 89th minute.