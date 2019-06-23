Ynoa scheduled to start for Orioles at Mariners

Baltimore Orioles (22-55, fifth in the AL East) vs. Seattle Mariners (34-47, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Gabriel Ynoa (0-4, 5.65 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (3-5, 5.15 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Mariners are 16-25 on their home turf. Seattle has hit 142 home runs this season, second in the MLB. Daniel Vogelbach leads the club with 18, averaging one every 12.9 at-bats.

The Orioles are 13-27 on the road. The Baltimore offense has compiled a .237 batting average as a team this season, Hanser Alberto leads the team with a mark of .305. The Orioles won the last meeting 8-4. Andrew Cashner earned his seventh victory and Jonathan Villar went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Baltimore. Tommy Milone registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vogelbach leads the Mariners with 18 home runs and is slugging .530. Domingo Santana is 12-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 16 home runs and has 35 RBIs. Anthony Santander is 9-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 5-5, .251 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 1-9, .229 batting average, 8.16 ERA, outscored by 47 runs

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 10-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).

Orioles Injuries: John Means: 10-day IL (left shoulder strain), Josh Lucas: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), DJ Stewart: 10-day IL (ankle), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).