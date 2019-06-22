Knowles, Sanjur lift Orem over Ogden 7-4

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- D'Shawn Knowles homered and singled twice, driving in three runs as the Orem Owlz defeated the Ogden Raptors 7-4 on Saturday.

Mario Sanjur doubled twice with two RBIs for Orem.

Ogden took a 2-1 lead in the second after Tre Todd hit a two-run home run.

After the teams traded runs in the fourth, the Owlz took the lead for good with three runs in the sixth inning. Sanjur and Jeremiah Jackson hit RBI doubles en route to the two-run lead.

The Owlz added to their lead in the ninth when Knowles hit a two-run home run.

Starter Emilker Guzman (1-1) got the win while Yeison Cespedes (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Pioneer League game.

Todd homered and doubled, driving home three runs for the Raptors.