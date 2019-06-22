Hill leads AZL D-backs to 3-2 win over AZL Brewers Blue

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Glenallen Hill and Oscar Santos connected on back-to-back homers in the second inning, leading the AZL D-backs to a 3-2 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Sunday.

Hill hit a two-run shot before Santos hit a solo shot that gave the AZL D-backs a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the fourth, AZL Brewers Blue cut into the deficit on an error that scored Cam Devanney.

AZL D-backs right-hander Alex Valdez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on just three hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jhoan Cruz (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game after giving up three runs and four hits over five innings.