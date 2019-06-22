Tocci has 4 hits, leads Nashville to 10-3 win over New Orleans

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Carlos Tocci, Matt Davidson, Andy Ibanez and Jett Bandy recorded three hits each, as Nashville beat the New Orleans Baby Cakes 10-3 on Saturday.

Tocci doubled twice and singled twice, scoring three runs. Davidson doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.

Down 1-0 in the first, New Orleans tied it up when Magneuris Sierra scored on a double play.

After Nashville added a run in the third on a home run by Nolan Fontana, the Sounds added to their lead with six runs in the fifth inning, including a three-run home run by Ibanez.

The Sounds later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Tocci scored on a single before he doubled to score Fontana in the seventh.

Nashville right-hander Pedro Payano (1-2) picked up the win after allowing one run on just two hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ben Meyer (3-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and 10 hits over four innings.