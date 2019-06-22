Santiago, Gonzalez lead DSL Rangers1 to 7-1 win over DSL Cubs1

, (AP) -- Robert Gonzalez doubled and singled, and Manuel Santiago hurled six scoreless innings as the DSL Rangers1 topped the DSL Cubs1 7-1 on Saturday.

Santiago (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing three hits.

DSL Rangers1 started the scoring in the first inning when Abraham Zambrano hit a two-run home run.

The DSL Rangers1 later added three runs in the second and two in the fifth. In the second, Michael Chirinos drove in two runs and Angel Baptista drove in one, while Gonzalez and Baptista both drove in a run in the fifth.

Alberto Sojo (0-2) went three innings, allowing five runs and four hits in the Dominican Summer League game. He also struck out three and walked two.