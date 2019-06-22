Sports
Murphy’s homer leads Reno to 5-1 win over Albuquerque
RENO, Nev. (AP) -- John Ryan Murphy hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Reno Aces to a 5-1 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Friday.
The home run by Murphy scored Travis Snider and Marty Herum to give the Aces a 4-1 lead.
The Aces tacked on another run in the eighth when Cody Decker hit an RBI double, bringing home Murphy.
Starter Braden Shipley (2-3) got the win while James Pazos (1-2) took the loss in relief in the Pacific Coast League game.
Comments