Machamer, Casas lead Greenville to 5-0 win over Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Triston Casas hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Chris Machamer allowed just two hits over six innings as the Greenville Drive defeated the Lexington Legends 5-0 on Friday. With the loss, the Legends snapped a five-game winning streak.

The home run by Casas scored Jordan Wren to give the Drive a 2-0 lead.

The Drive later added single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to finish off the shutout.

Machamer (3-3) struck out five and walked three to get the win.

Charlie Neuweiler (3-7) went six innings, allowing five runs and 10 hits while striking out seven in the South Atlantic League game.

Eric Cole doubled and singled for the Legends. Lexington was blanked for the seventh time this season, while the Greenville staff recorded its sixth shutout of the year.

Despite the loss, Lexington is 6-3 against Greenville this season.