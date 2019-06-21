Gonzalez’s single leads AZL White Sox over AZL Brewers Blue in 14 innings

PHOENIX (AP) -- Misael Gonzalez hit an RBI single in the top of the 14th inning to help lead the AZL White Sox to an 11-10 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Friday.

Daniel Millwee scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on an error. Later in the inning, AZL White Sox added an insurance run when Tom Archer scored on a single by Sidney Pimentel.

In the bottom of the inning, AZL Brewers Blue scored on a sacrifice fly by Anderson Melendez that brought home Caleb Marquez. However, the rally ended when Jonathan Allen struck Terence Doston out to end the game.

The AZL White Sox scored one run in the 13th before AZL Brewers Blue answered in the bottom of the inning when Luis Silva hit an RBI single, scoring Arbert Cipion to tie the game 9-9.

DJ Gladney homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs and scoring a couple in the win. Anthony Coronado tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.

Allen (1-0) got the win in relief while Silva (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Brewers Blue squandered some scoring chances, leaving 16 runners on base in the loss. For the AZL Brewers Blue, Kevin Hardin doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home. Melendez doubled and singled twice, driving home two runs.