Rojas scores winning run, Salt Lake beats Fresno 12-11 in walk-off finish

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jose Rojas scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as the Salt Lake Bees beat the Fresno Grizzlies 12-11 on Thursday.

Rojas scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Jared Walsh.

The Bees scored two runs in the sixth before Fresno answered in the next half-inning when Raudy Read hit a grand slam to tie the game 11-11.

Reliever Jeremy Rhoades (2-1) got one out to pick up the win. Fernando Rodney (0-2) didn't record an out and allowed one run in the Pacific Coast League game.

Rojas homered, doubled and singled, driving in five runs and scoring three in the win. Brennon Lund homered, doubled and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Andrew Stevenson homered and singled twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair for the Grizzlies. Jake Noll homered and singled, scoring three runs.