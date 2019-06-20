Valera and Frazier homer to lead Scranton/WB to 9-7 win over Norfolk

MOOSIC, Pa. (AP) -- Breyvic Valera and Clint Frazier connected on back-to-back homers in the eighth inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to a 9-7 win over the Norfolk Tides on Thursday. With the victory, the RailRiders swept the three-game series.

Valera hit a two-run shot before Frazier hit a solo shot as part of a six-run inning that gave the RailRiders a 9-7 lead.

J.P. Feyereisen (6-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while David Hess (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

In the losing effort, Norfolk got contributions throughout its order, as five players had at least a pair of hits. Cedric Mullins homered and singled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Scranton/WB improved to 5-1 against Norfolk this season.