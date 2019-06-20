Schubert scores winning run in 11th, Jupiter beats Fort Myers 8-7 in walk-off finish

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Nick Fortes hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Gunnar Schubert with the winning run in the 11th inning, as the Jupiter Hammerheads beat the Fort Myers Miracle 8-7 on Thursday.

Schubert scored the game-winning run after he hit an RBI single and advanced to third following singles by Victor Victor Mesa and Bryson Brigman.

The Hammerheads scored one run in the 10th before Fort Myers answered in the next half-inning when Trey Cabbage hit an RBI single, scoring Ernie De La Trinidad to take a 7-6 lead.

Vincenzo Aiello (3-2) got the win in relief while Calvin Faucher (1-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Miracle, Royce Lewis homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three.