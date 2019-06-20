Sports
Rortvedt, Blankenhorn lead Pensacola to 4-3 win over Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Ben Rortvedt hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, and Travis Blankenhorn homered and had two hits as the Pensacola Blue Wahoos topped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 4-3 on Thursday.
The home run by Rortvedt gave the Blue Wahoos a 4-1 lead and capped a four-run inning for Pensacola. Earlier in the inning, Pensacola tied the game when Brian Navarreto hit a solo home run and then took the lead when Blankenhorn hit a solo home run.
Jacksonville got within one after Joe Dunand scored on a groundout in the seventh inning and Dunand scored on a double play in the ninth.
Bryan Sammons (1-1) got the win in relief while Jacksonville starter Jorge Guzman (3-7) took the loss in the Southern League game.
For the Jumbo Shrimp, Riley Mahan homered and singled.
With the win, Pensacola improved to 9-2 against Jacksonville this season.
Comments