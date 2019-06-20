Spurs take teens Samanic, Johnson to open NBA draft

Preparations continue before the start of the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Barclays Center in New York. AP Photo

The San Antonio Spurs have a long and successful history of drafting European players and stashing them overseas until both parties are ready.

Croatian power forward Luka Samanic does not plan on waiting.

The Spurs selected Samanic with the 19th overall pick and fellow 19-year-old Keldon Johnson of Kentucky at No. 29 in Thursday night's draft.

"No, no, no, right away," Samanic said of playing in the NBA. "Yep, tomorrow (he's arriving in San Antonio)."

The 19-year-old plans to play for San Antonio in the Las Vegas and Salt Lake City summer leagues.

Samanic played for Petrol Olimpija last season, where the 6-foot-10, 230-pound forward averaged 7.96 points and shot 34% from 3-point range.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said acquiring more 3-point shooting in the offseason was vital for the team next season and Samanic believes he can help.

"If you think you are a shooter, like I think I am, and I have a touch for the 3, you just have to keep shooting even if some days you're making less," he said.

Samanic has attempted to pattern his game after Golden State forward Kevin Durant but said his game probably compares more to former Utah forward Andrei Kirilenko.

"My ability to switch on defense, to shoot the ball, run, screen and rebound," Samanic said of his strengths. "Whatever Coach Pop wants me to do."

Johnson, a 6-foot-6 wing who played at Kentucky for one season, averaged 13.5 points and 5.9 rebounds last season.

San Antonio acquired the 29th pick from Toronto as part of the trade for Kawhi Leonard. The Spurs also had the 49th selection during the second round.

The Spurs are rebuilding after the franchise was turned upside down last offseason after relenting to Leonard's trade demand and sending him and Danny Green to the Raptors for DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl. Leonard was named the NBA Finals MVP after leading Toronto to the franchise's first championship.

San Antonio had two picks in the first round for the first time since 1987, when they selected David Robinson first overall and Greg Anderson at No. 23.

The Spurs were without a lottery pick for the 22nd consecutive season, the longest streak in the NBA history. San Antonio has made the playoffs 23 straight seasons despite that.